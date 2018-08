HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], which overtook Apple Inc as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor in the June quarter, said on Friday it shipped more than 95 million smartphones globally in the first six months.

Huawei said its wearables posted growth of 147 percent during the period from a year ago, and it plans to add another 10,000 retail stores around the world before the end of 2018.