Factbox: Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban

(Reuters) - Global technology companies, including chip suppliers, are cutting off their ties with China’s Huawei Technologies Co after the Trump administration put the world’s largest telecom equipment maker on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns.

The logo of Huawei is pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The government has effectively banned U.S. firms from doing business with Huawei, escalating the ongoing trade war.

However, Huawei has been allowed to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19 to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to its smartphones.

Following are companies that have suspended business with the Chinese firm:

** ALPHABET INC: Google suspended the transfer of hardware, software and technical services to Huawei, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

** LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC: The optical components maker said it discontinued all shipments to Huawei, adding it “intends to fully comply with U.S. imposed license requirements”. Huawei represented 18% of the company’s total revenue in the latest quarter.

** QORVO INC: The radio frequency chipmaker expects first-quarter revenue to take a $50 million hit due to the halt in shipments. Huawei represented 15% of the company’s total revenue in the year ended March 30.

** ANALOG DEVICES INC: CEO Vincent Roche said the company will not be shipping anything to Huawei for the foreseeable future.

** Inphi Corp: The optical communications chipmaker lowered its second-quarter forecast based on its understanding of the U.S. government blacklisting of Huawei, which accounted for 14% of Inphi’s sales in 2018.

** ARM: British chip designer has halted relations with Huawei in order to comply with a U.S. ban.

** PANASONIC CORP: Japanese electronics group to suspend supplies of certain components to Huawei following U.S. restrictions on exports, according to Nikkei. “The affected products are limited, and there will be hardly any impact on earnings,” a Panasonic representative told Nikkei.

** U.S. CHIPMAKERS: Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc and Broadcom Inc told their employees they will not supply critical software and components to Huawei until further notice, Bloomberg reported