FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had secured 40 commercial contracts to build and operate fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications infrastructure as at the end of March, up from a previously disclosed tally of more than 30.

Rotating Chairman Ken Hu was speaking at the firm’s annual global analyst summit at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.