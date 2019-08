FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday it is “fully prepared” to live and work with U.S. trade restrictions, and there is no impact to its business from Washington’s decision this week to extend a reprieve allowing it to buy supplies from U.S. firms.

Eric Xu, Huawei’s deputy chairman, made the remarks at a news conference to introduce new artificial intelligence chips at its headquarters in Shenzhen.