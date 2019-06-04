PM candidate Hancock says UK can't ban Huawei until British replacement is found: The Telegraph

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister candidate Matt Hancock said that the UK cannot ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd until a British home-grown replacement is found, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
In a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank set for Wednesday, Hancock will point to the UK’s defense industry as proof of what can be done by a government prepared to create the right market conditions, the newspaper said, citing prepared remarks.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler