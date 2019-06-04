Technology News
June 5, 2019 / 12:00 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

PM candidate Hancock says UK can't ban Huawei until British replacement is found: The Telegraph

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister candidate Matt Hancock said that the UK cannot ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd until a British home-grown replacement is found, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

In a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank set for Wednesday, Hancock will point to the UK’s defense industry as proof of what can be done by a government prepared to create the right market conditions, the newspaper said, citing prepared remarks.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
