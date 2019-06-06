Internet News
June 6, 2019 / 1:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Shoddy' Huawei needs to get better, UK cyber official says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers sit a the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - “Shoddy” Chinese technology firm Huawei has a lot of work to do and needs to improve as its current security is worse than that of its Western competitors, a senior British cyber security official said on Thursday.

“Huawei as a company builds stuff very differently to their Western counterparts. Part of that is because of how quickly they’ve grown up, part of it could be cultural - who knows,” Ian Levy, Technical Director of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, told a conference in London.

“What we have learnt is (as) a result of that, the security is objectively worse, and we need to cope with that.”

Asked about how Huawei compares to its competitors, Levy said: “Certainly nothing is perfect, certainly Huawei is shoddy, the others are less shoddy.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below