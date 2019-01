FILE PHOTO - A man talks on his phone beside a Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government’s decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from 5G networks is “some ways off into the future yet”, public safety minister said on Tuesday.

Ralph Goodale told reporters that it will be more than a matter of weeks before Canada makes a decision on this matter.