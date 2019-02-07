Huawei ready to accept European governments' supervision: executive

A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above displayed EU flag in this illustration taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is willing to accept supervision by European governments but wants cybersecurity to remain a technical issue rather than an ideological one, a senior Huawei executive is expected to say on Thursday evening.

Abraham Liu, Huawei’s chief representative to EU institutions, is due to convey the message to guests at its Chinese New Year reception in Brussels, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.