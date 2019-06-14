China launches inquiry into FedEx parcel delivery errors: Xinhua

People visit a FedEx Express booth during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 7, 2018. Picture taken November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into FedEx Corp over parcels delivered to the wrong addresses, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The report did not give details about the deliveries in question.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xinhua previously reported that China would investigate whether FedEx damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said this month the U.S. company diverted parcels destined for the Chinese firm’s addresses in Asia to the United States.

FedEx said the packages were “misrouted in error”.

The inquiry comes amid worsening trade relations between China and the United States, which saw the two governments slap new tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s goods last month.

Washington also last month put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively blocks U.S. firms from doing business with the Shenzhen-based telecoms equipment maker.