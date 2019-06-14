China sent official inquiry to FedEx regarding parcels delivery: Xinhua

People visit a FedEx Express booth during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 7, 2018. Picture taken November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities sent an official inquiry to FedEx Corp over parcels that were delivered incorrectly, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The report did not specify what parcels the authorities inquired about, but Xinhua previously reported that China will investigate whether FedEx damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said FedEx diverted parcels destined for the Chinese firms addresses in Asia to the United States.