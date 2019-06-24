China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei

FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck makes its way down a freeway in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that FedEx Corp should offer a proper explanation, after the firm apologized for refusing to ship a Huawei Technologies phone sent from Britain to the United States.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

FedEx had apologized saying it was an “operational error” after PC Magazine, an American computer magazine, said on Friday FedEx refused to ship the phone.