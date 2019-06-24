Business News
June 24, 2019 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei

FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck makes its way down a freeway in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that FedEx Corp should offer a proper explanation, after the firm apologized for refusing to ship a Huawei Technologies phone sent from Britain to the United States.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

FedEx had apologized saying it was an “operational error” after PC Magazine, an American computer magazine, said on Friday FedEx refused to ship the phone.

Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard

