FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Huawei has offered to make its source code available to the Japanese government, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The move is to alleviate security concerns, Kyodo said without adding any details.