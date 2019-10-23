Huawei launches foldable phone in China

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd launched its foldable 5G Mate X smartphone on Wednesday, starting pre-sales for the device in China on the same day.

Huawei announced the smartphone’s launch on its official Weibo account.

The much-touted foldable 5G Mate X was originally set for a June launch but Huawei later delayed the launch, saying that it was running certification tests with various carriers.

Huawei has sold more than 200 million phones in 2019, 64 days earlier than in 2018, it said, citing He Gang, head of Huawei’s mobile phone division.