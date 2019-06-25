UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government

FILE PHOTO: The logo of United Parcel Service is seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry, southern Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join rival FedEx Corp’s lawsuit against the U.S. government.

UPS said it would continue to follow government directives across the markets where it operates.

The announcement comes a day after FedEx sued the government, saying the company should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products that violated President Donald Trump’s ban on exports to some Chinese companies.