Huawei confident it can resolve ARM suspension

LONDON (Reuters) - Huawei said it was confident it could resolve the situation that has seen its chip design partner ARM suspend collaboration after the United States said it could block the Chinese company’s access to U.S. technology.

“We value our close relationships with our partners, but recognize the pressure some of them are under, as a result of politically motivated decisions,” a Huawei spokesman said.

“We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world.”