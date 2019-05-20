European chip shares fall after report Infineon halted shipments to Huawei

FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach, Austria, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON (Reuters) - European chipmakers Infineon Technologies, AMS and STMicroelectronics fell in early trading on Monday amid worries the Huawei Technologies suppliers may suspend shipments to the Chinese firm due to the U.S. crackdown.

STMicro was down 3.9% at the bottom of Paris’ CAC 40, while Infineon fell 3.8% to the bottom of the Frankfurt DAX 30 and AMS was down more than 4% at 0724 GMT.

The falls came after Nikkei Asian Review reported that German chipmaker Infineon has halted shipments after Washington added Huawei to a trade blacklist last week, imposing restrictions that will make it difficult to do business with U.S. companies.

The report also said STMicro was set to have meetings this week to discuss whether to continue shipping to Huawei.

Infineon and STMicro had no immediate comment.