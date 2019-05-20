Deutsche Telekom declines comment on Huawei reports; vendor review continues

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on reports that some Western companies were reducing their exposure to Huawei after the Chinese company was blacklisted in Washington, but said a network vendor review was continuing.

Deutsche Telekom is exposed to the U.S. market through subsidiary T-Mobile, whose $26 billion takeover of smaller rival Sprint is in the late stages of antitrust review.

It launched a review of its vendor strategy last December to address concerns around the security of Huawei’s network equipment it uses in Germany and other European markets. The review continues, Telekom said.