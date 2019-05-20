Technology News
Dialog Semi declines comment on Huawei shipments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor declined to comment on Monday when asked whether its shipments to Huawei had been affected following a crackdown on the Chinese company by the U.S. administration.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier that German chipmaker Infineon had suspended shipments after the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist, sending European chip stocks lower on Monday.

Frankfurt-listed Dialog specializes in power-management and low-energy Bluetooth applications used in smartphones. It has sought to diversify away from its reliance on Apple and counts Chinese smartphone makers as key clients.

