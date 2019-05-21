Huawei founder says U.S. government is underestimating company: state media

FILE PHOTO: Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei walks inside Huawei's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in this October 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s temporary easing of trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies bears little meaning on the company as the Chinese firm has made preparations, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.

He said that Huawei’s 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years, adding that the U.S. government was underestimating Huawei’s capabilities.