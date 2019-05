FILE PHOTO: The logo of Huawei is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry is examining the impact of U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on German firms, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday added Huawei to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with U.S. counterparts.