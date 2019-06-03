U.S.-based engineers' body lifts curbs on Huawei employees

Employees leave the office buildings after a workday at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) on Monday said employees of Huawei Technologies and its subsidiaries would be allowed to participate in a peer review process for its research papers, lifting previous curbs.

The U.S. based engineers’ association last week said it would bar Huawei staff from doing so, after the United States accused the company of being tied to China’s government and effectively banned U.S. companies from doing business with it for national security reasons.

IEEE China said in a statement on its website that it had decided to lift the restrictions after receiving further clarification from the U.S. Department of Commerce.