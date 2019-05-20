Infineon denies report that it has suspended Huawei shipments

A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit XMC 4700 is pictured at an exhibition during the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon denied a Japanese newspaper report on Monday that it had suspended shipments to Huawei Technologies after the United States slapped export controls on deliveries to the Chinese telecoms company.

Infineon, a maker of power-management chips used in smartphones and cars, said that most of its products were not covered by the U.S. export control restrictions announced by the Trump administration last week.

“As of today, the great majority of products Infineon delivers to Huawei is not subject to U.S. export control law restrictions, therefore those shipments will continue,” Infineon said in a statement.