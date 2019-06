FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it has received over $1.4 billion in licensing revenue since 2015 and paid more than $6 billion in royalties to legally implement intellectual property of other companies.

The Chinese firm said it has never been asked by a court to pay intellectual infringement damages and has been granted 87,805 patents of which 11,152 are U.S. patents.