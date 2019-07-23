U.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. telecommunications companies are pushing the Trump administration to move quickly on applications seeking exemptions to Huawei’s blacklisting, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

“Their only real ask was that as we’ve opened up the non-national security aspects of selling equipment to Huawei, that we can speed it up a little bit, that the Commerce Department will process applications so they can speed things up,” Kudlow told Fox.

Kudlow made the comments one day after executives from a number of top tech companies attended a meeting at the White House to discuss the issue.