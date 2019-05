FILE PHOTO: The logo of Huawei is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday created a temporary general license restoring Huawei’s ability to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets.

The license, which was posted for public inspection, scales back the restrictions imposed by the U.S. government last week on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s buying U.S. goods in order to help existing customers.