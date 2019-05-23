Russia's MTS weighs possible impact from U.S. move against Huawei

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS is evaluating the possible impact of U.S. sanctions against China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Chief Executive Officer Alexei Kornya said on Thursday.

MTS is not taking any action in connection with Washington’s move against the world’s second-largest seller of smartphones but will see what Huawei proposes in the event of a negative scenario, Kornya said.

The Russian company has not seen any negative impact on sales of Huawei smartphones, Inessa Galaktionova, vice president for sales and customer service, told reporters.