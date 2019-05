FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kept up U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Wednesday, saying the Chinese tech giant takes orders from Beijing.

“Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “They’re deeply connected. It’s something that’s hard for Americans to understand.”