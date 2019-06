FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S moves against technology giant Huawei aimed to weaken China, while U.S. tariffs sought to hold the Chinese economy back.

Putin was speaking at his annual televised question and answer conference.