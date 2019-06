A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Huawei will start talks with officials at Russia’s communications ministry this summer on the possibility of using Russia’s Avrova operating system, the RIA news agency on Friday cited a Russian deputy communications minister as saying.