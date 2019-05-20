STMicroelectronics declines to comment on Nikkei report on Huawei shipments

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the factory of STMicroelectronics in Plan-les-Oautes near Geneva, Switzerland, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics declined to comment on Monday on a report in the Nikkei Asian Review that said it was set to have meetings this week to discuss whether to continue shipping to Huawei.

The Nikkei Asian Review had earlier reported that German chipmaker Infineon had suspended shipments to Huawei Technologies, in a sign that Washington’s crackdown on the Chinese tech company is beginning to hamper its supplies beyond the United States.

According to regulatory filings, Huawei is among STMicroelectronics’ top 10 customers.