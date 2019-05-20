Spain's Telefonica says is reviewing U.S. Huawei order

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into a Telefonica office building in Barcelona, Spain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica is reviewing a U.S. order which hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions, to see if it will affect its customers, a spokeswoman for the group said on Monday.

“We are reviewing the details of the executive order to understand any potential implications for our customers,” the spokeswoman said.

The executive order, which was announced on Wednesday, barred Huawei from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval.