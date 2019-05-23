Taiwan's TSMC says chip shipments to Huawei not affected by U.S. ban

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its shipments to China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are not affected by U.S. action aimed at curbing the telecom equipment maker’s access to American technology.

The comment was made by spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun at the TSMC 2019 Technology Symposium in Taiwan’s tech hub of Hsinchu.

TSMC, formally Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, previously said it would maintain supplies to Huawei for the time being, and that it was assessing the impact of Washington’s decision to limit access to goods incorporating U.S. technology.