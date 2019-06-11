Huawei executive says goal to be world's top phone maker some time off

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen outside the fence at its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will need more time to become the world’s largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, made the comment at the CES Asia technology show in Shanghai.

“We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer,” he said, without elaborating on reasons.

Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day, Shao said.