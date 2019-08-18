Business News
August 18, 2019 / 10:43 PM / a minute ago

U.S. President Trump does not want to do business with China's Huawei

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People look at products at the Huawei stall at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not want the United States to do business with China’s Huawei even as the administration weighs whether to extend a grace period for the company.

Reuters and other media outlets reported on Friday that the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

