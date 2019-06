FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has told Verizon Communications that the carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of its patents, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon and Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.