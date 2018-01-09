China's Huawei says flagship smartphone will not be sold by U.S. carriers

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday that its flagship smartphone Mate 10 Pro will be sold in the United States through the open channel and not by U.S. carriers.

“We remain committed in this market now and in the future. U.S. customers need a better choice, and as a leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is prepared to fill this need,” it said in a statement.

An expected partnership with U.S. carrier AT&T to distribute Huawei phones in the United States appeared to have fallen through, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday..