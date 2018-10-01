FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 7:55 AM / in an hour

Germany's Hubject enters cooperation with Star Charge China

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Hubject, which is developing a method to map and pay at electric charging stations, has entered a cooperation agreement with Star Charge China, it said on Monday.

Under the agreement Star Charge China’s 20,000 charging points are added to Hubject’s network, while Hubject will support the Chinese company in entering the hotly contested market for electric vehicle charging.

“In Star Charge, we have found the perfect partner in China who will help us to push on with our vision of customer-oriented charging in this very important market,” Hubject Chief Executive Christian Hahn said in a statement.

The deal expands Hubject’s network of charging points to more than 100,000. The company last year secured funding to expand in China and the United States.

Hubject’s seven owners include Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler, BMW, Siemens, Bosch [ROBG.UL], Innogy and EnBW, all banking on a shift toward battery-powered vehicles.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin

