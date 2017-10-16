FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 16, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 5 days ago

Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Hubject, which is developing a method to map and pay at electric charging stations, has secured fresh funding from shareholders to expand into the world’s leading car markets in the United States and China, it said on Monday.

The need to build, improve and access infrastructure for electric vehicles is seen as a key obstacle for the industry to take off.

The company did not specify how much money it had raised, only saying the investment, the second within a year, was worth millions of euros.

Hubject has more than 61,000 charging points for electric vehicles in its database, mostly in Europe and Japan, and the fresh funding gives it the resources to expand. It has already set up a subsidiary in the United States.

“In China and the United States, too, complex access and payment systems are hindering advances in e-mobility – a large number of non-standardized charging networks makes it difficult to ensure a smooth charging process,” Hubject said.

In China, the group is currently looking for a partner to set up a joint venture, a pre-condition for foreign companies to do business there, co-Chief Executive Thomas Daiber told Reuters.

Owned by a group of carmakers, automotive suppliers, engineering groups and utilities, Hubject’s shareholder structure reflects the numerous sectors expected to be affected by a pickup in demand for electric vehicles.

Hubject’s seven owners include Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE), Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Bosch [ROBG.UL], Innogy (IGY.DE) and EnBW (EBKG.DE), which are all banking on the industry’s shift away from combustion engines.

Like rivals such as France’s Gireve and e-clearing.net, Hubject is trying to establish its service as the standard payment system for charging stations.

Companies also map the stations and supply drivers with information about locations and availability, provided they have a working internet connection.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.