Canada's Hudbay Minerals resumes production at Lalor mine

(Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc, a Canada-based diversified mining company, said late Thursday that it has resumed operations at its Lalor mine, where production was halted due to a fatality last week.

Hoisting activities resumed on June 23 and production has returned to normal levels at the mine, located in the town of Snow Lake in Manitoba, the company said in a statement.

The fatality at Lalor mine occurred when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at a height.