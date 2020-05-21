Miner Hudbay Minerals expects delay to Peru copper expansion

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) expects a delay of up to four months before it can start mining an extension at its Constancia copper mine in Peru, the miner’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Hudbay said in February it expected to start mining the Pampacancha satellite deposit in late 2020, but restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19 have limited the government’s ability to consult with a local indigenous community, said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s president and CEO.