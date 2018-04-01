FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 1, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saks, Lord & Taylor hit by payment card data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co said on Sunday that data from card payments in some of its Saks and Lord & Taylor stores in North America had been compromised.

The Lord & Taylor flagship store building is seen along Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Canadian retail company said it had identified the issue and taken steps to contain it, adding that “there is no indication” so far that the issue had affected the company’s e-commerce or other digital platforms.

Customers will not be liable for fraudulent charges that may result from the issue, the company said.

The stores involved include Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH and Lord & Taylor, the company said.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.