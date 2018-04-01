Saks, Lord & Taylor hit by payment card data breach

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co said on Sunday that data from card payments in some of its Saks and Lord & Taylor stores in North America had been compromised.

The Lord & Taylor flagship store building is seen along Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Canadian retail company said it had identified the issue and taken steps to contain it, adding that “there is no indication” so far that the issue had affected the company’s e-commerce or other digital platforms.

Customers will not be liable for fraudulent charges that may result from the issue, the company said.

The stores involved include Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH and Lord & Taylor, the company said.