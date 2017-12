(Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Friday it reached an agreement with Land & Buildings, under which the activist investor would withdraw its appeal against the conditional approval given for Rhone Capital’s investment.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks through the doors at the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Hudson’s Bay had said Rhone Capital would invest $500 million in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares.