Catalyst Capital tops chairman-led group's offer for Hudson's Bay

(Reuters) - Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Wednesday offered to buy Hudson’s Bay Co in a deal that valued it at C$2.03 billion ($1.53 billion), challenging the Canadian retailer’s agreed deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, Richard Baker.

FILE PHOTO: People walk into the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Shares of the Saks Fifth Avenue owner rose about 13% to C$9.95.

Private equity firm Catalyst, which owns 17.5% of Hudson’s Bay, has offered C$11 per share, topping Baker’s raised C$10.30 per share proposal in October.

The Baker-led consortium in a statement said Catalyst’s offer was “non-executable” and not supported by fully committed financing.

The group already owns 57% of Hudson’s Bay and has previously informed the company it would block a sale to another party.

Catalyst said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission over potential securities law violations in the consortium’s C$1.9 billion deal.

The private equity firm said it is prepared to consider raising the offer based on its due diligence and is open to allow other shareholders to be co-equity sponsors to its offer.

Activist shareholder John Litt, who has been opposing the Baker-led group’s offer, said his hedge fund Land’s & Buildings was interested in financially participating in the deal with Catalyst, should it move forward.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Catalyst was seeking financing for a rival bid for Hudson’s Bay.

The buyout firm’s all-cash offer represents a premium of 24.5% to Hudson’s Bay’s closing price on Tuesday.