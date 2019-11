FILE PHOTO: People walk into the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Wednesday offered to buy Hudson’s Bay Co in deal that valued it at C$2.03 billion ($1.53 billion), challenging an agreed deal with a consortium led by executive chairman Richard Baker.

Catalyst, which owns 17.5% of the Hudson’s Bay, offered C$11 per share, topping Baker’s C$10.30 per share proposal.