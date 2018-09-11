FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 11, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Merger of Germany's Kaufhof and Karstadt agreed: sources

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s two major department store chains Kaufhof and Karstadt will merge, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, as the companies seek to respond to fierce competition from ecommerce players.

A warehouse of the German department store chain Karstadt is seen beside a Kaufhof warehouse in Duesseldorf September 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender

Canada’s Hudson’s Bay (HBC.TO), which bought Kaufhof in 2015, has agreed to a joint venture with Austria’s Signa Holding, which owns Karstadt, the sources said.

A statement is to be issued by the companies later on Tuesday, they added.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Emma Thomasson and Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.