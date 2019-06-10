Hudson's Bay shareholder group proposes C$1.74 billion go-private deal

(Reuters) - A group of shareholders, including Hudson’s Bay Co’s Executive Chairman Richard Baker, on Monday offered to take the Canadian retailer private in a C$1.74 billion cash deal.

Hudson’s Bay, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said it has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the proposal.

The shareholders said it owns about 57% of the company.

Under the proposed deal, Hudson’s Bay shareholders will receive C$9.45 per share, representing a premium of 48% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

“While we continue to believe in HBC’s long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting,” Baker said.

Separately, the company said that it would sell its stake in its real estate joint venture in Germany to Signa Retail Holdings in a deal valued at C$1.5 billion.