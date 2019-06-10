Deals
June 10, 2019 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hudson's Bay shareholder group proposes C$1.74 billion go-private deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of shareholders, including Hudson’s Bay Co’s Executive Chairman Richard Baker, on Monday offered to take the Canadian retailer private in a C$1.74 billion cash deal.

Hudson’s Bay, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said it has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the proposal.

The shareholders said it owns about 57% of the company.

Under the proposed deal, Hudson’s Bay shareholders will receive C$9.45 per share, representing a premium of 48% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

“While we continue to believe in HBC’s long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting,” Baker said.

Separately, the company said that it would sell its stake in its real estate joint venture in Germany to Signa Retail Holdings in a deal valued at C$1.5 billion.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below