June 5, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hudson's Bay first-quarter loss widens, says it will sell Gilt

Nichola Saminather

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Hudson’s Bay Co said on Tuesday its first-quarter loss widened as sales across most of its divisions fell and costs rose, and the department store chain said it would sell its unprofitable online banner Gilt.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer reported a net loss of C$400 million ($308.48 million), or C$1.70 a share, in the quarter ended May 5, following a net loss of C$221 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Its adjusted net loss excluding one-time items was C$286 million, compared with analyst expectations of C$200.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum

