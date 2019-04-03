Hudson's Bay profit beats on Saks Fifth Avenue, online strength

FILE PHOTO: Workers on automated systems at the Hudson's Bay Company distribution centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/File Photo

(Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as sales at its Saks Fifth Avenue stores rose during the holiday shopping season and the Canadian company also benefited from higher online sales.

Comparable sales at the marquee stores rose almost 4 percent, while comparable digital sales, which includes online transactions, rose 8.7 percent in the quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Helena Foulkes said Saks Fifth Avenue shops outside New York City drove sales, as the iconic store in Manhattan was under renovation.

Hudson’s Bay, which has been shutting underperforming stores to cut costs, posted a C$226 million ($169.91 million) loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter, hurt by a restructuring charge.

After adjusting for one-time items, the company earned 41 Canadian cents per share, beating the analyst average estimate of 25 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company took a restructuring charge of C$194 million in the quarter.